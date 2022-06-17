Jennifer Dahlgren, Brand Director At Ball Park, Talks Their New Summer Accessory - Exclusive Interview

What do you do as a brand director at Ball Park?

My team and I work day in and day out to make sure that Ball Park is focused on being an iconic, beloved hot dog brand. We want to give our fans a taste of summer any time they bite into a Ball Park frank. We work on advertising, brand design, and partnering with our retail partners to make sure that Ball Park franks are found anywhere you'd want to buy them. We also do new product development and look for ways for consumers to engage with the brand. That could be online or at the roller grill in a convenience store or [at] iconic venues like Detroit's Tiger Stadium, where we were born.

Tell me a little bit about the Ball Park Hot Dog Helmet. It's a really fun idea — what was the inspiration behind it?

We knew that consumers are very passionate about their condiment preferences in terms of hot dogs, and 92% of adults that eat hot dogs in the U.S. will use at least one topping. Most of them, [around] 72%, will top their hot dogs with two or more [condiments], and that's from a poll that was done last year. We saw our role as having an opportunity to help people put whatever they want on their hot dog to make every bite as delicious as possible.

The Hot Dog Helmet gives them the chance to perfectly dress and enjoy every bite of their frank to the fullest. It — coincidentally — is a unique, one-of-a-kind accessory, so they can have a fun way to kick off summertime.

Is it just designed to work with the mustard and the ketchup containers, or can you fill it with whatever you want, if you happen to prefer something other than that?

Yes. If you preferred mayonnaise or something else, you can put whatever you want in there, and you can pump it right out.

I understand that these are available via a giveaway. How is that working? What do people need to know about that?

We have a limited quantity available, and our fans can enter for a chance to win them — the helmets, as well as free Ball Park franks — by following us on Instagram and then commenting with a hot dog emoji and using #hotdoghelmet and #sweepstakes. That's on the Ball Park brand's Instagram account, and we'll be up until June 23, 2022.

When you say there's a limited number available, how many is that — hundreds or dozens?

150, I believe.

Is this something that you think that Ball Park would potentially bring back at some point? Or is it like, 'If you want this, you better get it this year'?

I can't make any promises. We'll always see based on demand. I know — so far — interest has been high, so I definitely encourage people to check it out and enter the sweepstakes. But if these are really popular, we may have to listen to our fans and bring them back.