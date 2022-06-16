Why Doesn't Popeyes Have A Breakfast Sandwich?
Popeyes has a lot of good stuff: chicken sandwiches, biscuits, mashed potatoes, popcorn shrimp, and Cajun fries, just to name a few (via Restaurant Clicks). The list goes on and on. For most of us, that's plenty to choose from.
However, for others, Popeyes falls short in one particular area, and that area is breakfast. Think about it. Many fast food restaurants these days offer a breakfast menu. Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, McDonald's — almost 60% of people think McDonald's has the best breakfast, by the way — are just a few. But not Popeyes.
Why is that? In a world full of people on the go, doesn't it make sense that fast food should include breakfast options? Well, it all depends on how you look at it. After yet another Popeyes fan demanded answers, the Louisiana-based chain defended its decision to not offer a breakfast sandwich with some pretty sound logic — as sound as Popeyes' chicken sandwich logic gets, anyway.
Popeyes doesn't really need a separate breakfast menu
On June 14, a disgruntled Popeyes fan tweeted, "Make a breakfast sandwich, you cowards." Popeyes soon fired back, saying, "Any sandwich is a breakfast sandwich if you have the courage."
Some fans found the interaction amusing, but others had their own spicy comebacks for Popeyes. One person commented, "I'm sure you don't [have courage] cause you haven't made a breakfast one." Popeyes' response? "Replies to this as I'm eating a spicy chicken sandwich for breakfast."
Another person wrote, "Ok but you still have to sell it in the mornings so it can be considered a breakfast sandwich." Popeyes suggested a compromise: brunch. And honestly, if you look at the history of brunch, a chicken sandwich isn't really too far out there. In fact, in Atlanta, Georgia, fried chicken benedict with buttermilk biscuits is actually a popular brunch item. So, if you're one of those people who wants Popeyes to make a breakfast sandwich, maybe you should consider rethinking how you look at breakfast.