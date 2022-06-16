Why Doesn't Popeyes Have A Breakfast Sandwich?

Popeyes has a lot of good stuff: chicken sandwiches, biscuits, mashed potatoes, popcorn shrimp, and Cajun fries, just to name a few (via Restaurant Clicks). The list goes on and on. For most of us, that's plenty to choose from.

However, for others, Popeyes falls short in one particular area, and that area is breakfast. Think about it. Many fast food restaurants these days offer a breakfast menu. Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, McDonald's — almost 60% of people think McDonald's has the best breakfast, by the way — are just a few. But not Popeyes.

Why is that? In a world full of people on the go, doesn't it make sense that fast food should include breakfast options? Well, it all depends on how you look at it. After yet another Popeyes fan demanded answers, the Louisiana-based chain defended its decision to not offer a breakfast sandwich with some pretty sound logic — as sound as Popeyes' chicken sandwich logic gets, anyway.