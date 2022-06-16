Mars Just Launched A New Plant-Based Chocolate Bar

Considering that plant-based food innovations are becoming increasingly ubiquitous in restaurants and home kitchens, a dairy-free chocolate bar might not seem like anything to write home about. Plenty of confectionary brands — including Ritter Sport, Lindt, and Ghirardelli — have hopped on the vegan-friendly train by marketing their dark chocolate products to plant-based shoppers. When it comes to chocolate bars that set major trends, though, even Willy Wonka has to tip his hat the biggest name in the game: Mars, Inc.

The candy giant, which produces popular brands like Twix and Snickers, put out a dairy-free version of its coconut-filled Bounty bar last year to much acclaim, which followed the similarly successful vegan-ication of its no-frills Galaxy bar in 2019 (via Plant Based News). The vegan Bounty came out just a few months before the company announced its goal to make its nominal Mars Bar carbon neutral by 2023, which preceded an even loftier brand-wide goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Now, rather than taking the dairy out of another one of its existing products, Mars has taken its earth-loving campaign a step further by teaming up with Perfect Day to create an original bar free of animal products, Food Dive reports.