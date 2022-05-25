The New Plant-Based Food Innovations Taking Over Menus

Whether you're someone who hasn't consumed any animal products in years or you're someone who flirts occasionally with a meatless Monday, it's an exciting time for vegan food right now. Long behind us are the days of sad-looking tofu hot dogs and french-fries-as-meals, as food manufacturers and restaurants have shifted focus toward catering to consumers' growing interest in meatless lifestyles.

Nowadays, you can easily find products such as Impossible Burger and Beyond Meat patty at numerous chain restaurants and supermarkets, along with dairy-free cheese, alternative milks, and even egg substitute. Interestingly, much of this drive isn't coming from devout vegans, but rather, flexitarians who are looking to reduce their overall consumption of animal products (whether for environmental, health, or other reasons) without giving up the taste (per Candy USA).

According to a report from the Good Food Institute, in 2021, approximately 19% percent of U.S. households bought some form of plant-based meat. And despite some reports that suggest the demand for vegan alternatives was experiencing a slowdown compared to where it was in 2020, the industry is still thriving. In March, the Good Food Institute reported that the estimated value of the plant-based food market was around a whopping $7.4 billion. If that figure isn't proof enough that the trend isn't going anywhere, then the many creative plant-based products exhibited at this year's National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago certainly are, per Restaurant Business.