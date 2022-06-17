How Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Reacting To Inflation

"Yes, inflation sucks," the Reddit post begins, then prompts Redditors to share what alterations they are making to their Trader Joe's shopping lists to save some money. Some are focusing on fresh produce and minimizing the amount of product they might otherwise throw away when it goes bad quickly. "I've definitely become more mindful of fresh items like berries, salads, and greens," wrote one user. Another Redditor admitted they've cut out frozen meals and started cutting back on snacks. "I still keep snacks in the house but less variety than I used to. And I've started going to Sam's Club for things like meat, chips, bread, or anything that can be stored in the freezer or is shelf-stable because I can get a good deal."

Still a third Redditor said they've actually increased their Trader Joe's grocery budget because they've eliminated eating out and delivery, and actually provided a tip on how to cut back. "The key to sticking to my no-delivery resolution is having easy, delicious options at home so there's plenty of frozen food in the house now." Unfortunately, a fourth Redditor said they've had to cut Trader Joe's from their budget completely due to gas prices — the average price of gas today is $5 per gallon. "The only store in our area is all the way across town," the user wrote.