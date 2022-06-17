Why Sam's Club Memberships Are Essentially Free Right Now

With inflation at an all-time high and grocery prices hitting a 13-year record, finding the best deal on everyday items is on everyone's minds. Warehouse stores like Sam's Club are always flaunting discounts and low prices, but is the membership fee really worth it? Especially if you live alone or with one other person, it can be tough to justify buying everything in bulk. Investing in a membership at a warehouse store may not be the best financial decision for everyone, but the yearly fees that range from $45 to $120 look pretty good right now, based on the savings on gas alone (via Consumer Reports).

According to Consumer Reports, a Sam's Club member in Long Beach, California would save $832 on gas annually if they go through at least 20 gallons of gas weekly. Although the savings on gas are pretty obvious, discounts on other items are more hidden because when you check out, there's a good chance you will be spending more than you would on a typical grocery trip because you're likely buying more volume (via Investopedia). Where you save money is in the per-unit price of the item, which can add up to big savings over time. At the end of the day, buying in bulk makes more sense for some people than others, but the deal that Sam's Club has on memberships right now may make you reconsider.