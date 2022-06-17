Why Sam's Club Memberships Are Essentially Free Right Now
With inflation at an all-time high and grocery prices hitting a 13-year record, finding the best deal on everyday items is on everyone's minds. Warehouse stores like Sam's Club are always flaunting discounts and low prices, but is the membership fee really worth it? Especially if you live alone or with one other person, it can be tough to justify buying everything in bulk. Investing in a membership at a warehouse store may not be the best financial decision for everyone, but the yearly fees that range from $45 to $120 look pretty good right now, based on the savings on gas alone (via Consumer Reports).
According to Consumer Reports, a Sam's Club member in Long Beach, California would save $832 on gas annually if they go through at least 20 gallons of gas weekly. Although the savings on gas are pretty obvious, discounts on other items are more hidden because when you check out, there's a good chance you will be spending more than you would on a typical grocery trip because you're likely buying more volume (via Investopedia). Where you save money is in the per-unit price of the item, which can add up to big savings over time. At the end of the day, buying in bulk makes more sense for some people than others, but the deal that Sam's Club has on memberships right now may make you reconsider.
Join Sam's Club for $45, then get $45 off your first in-store purchase
Buying Sam's Club membership may be a barrier to entry for many customers, but right now, the store is offering a deal that essentially cancels out the signup fee. Anyone who signs up for Sam's Club right now will receive $45 off their first in-store purchase, essentially paying for the $45 yearly membership (via Sam's Club). The savings will be added to your account within 72 hours and must be used within 60 days of redeeming. The offer does exclude "alcoholic beverages, tobacco, milk, fuel, pharmacy, gift cards, memberships, or shipping costs," even though it technically cancels out the cost of membership.
The best part is you don't have to talk to anyone to get a membership, it can be done entirely online. All they ask for is your name, address, phone number, and you have the option to add someone from your household to the membership for free. You know you're officially an adult when you get excited about deals like this, and your mom will be so proud of you for scoring this deal.