White Castle Offers A Beacon To Late-Night Snackers

What is it about the late hours of the night that makes us so hungry? We can all attest to having woken up in the dead of night, inexplicably hungry for a quick midnight snack from the fridge. Or maybe you're one of the night owls, more comfortable in the twilight hours than you are in the day, hitting up the bars and late-night restaurants long after the usual crowd's gone home. No matter who you are, there's a market catering to those who find themselves hungry for something quick and easy in those magical hours between dusk and dawn.

Jack in the Box offers hungry night-fliers Jack's Munchie Meal after 9 p.m., with every meal consisting of an entrée like burgers and chicken nuggets, two tacos, and a combination of curly and French fries topped off with a 20-ounce drink (via Jack in the Box). Waffle House locations are open 24 hours a day, offering sanctuary for those on the road or who need a place to rest and refuel on some fresh waffles and hash browns. Chipotle has even dabbled a bit in the late-night menu, offering $2 dollar tacos to customers who order drinks after 8 p.m. (via Nation's Restaurant News).

White Castle, for all those who see themselves as the next Harold and Kumar or just want a slider after dark, is taking its late-night menu a bit further than most.