The Bus Driver's Candy Craving That Led To A Costly Mistake

When you get on any sort of transportation, you're placing a lot of faith in the driver. If you go into a taxi cab or a bus, you expect that the driver will deliver you to your destination safely and in one piece. While many bus drivers, we are sure, are very good, hard-working people, there have been times when passengers have been endangered by reckless behavior on part of their driver.

In 2015, ABC News reports, a bus driver in New Mexico seemed more focused on his lunch than on driving his bus. The driver even took both hands off the wheel to better enjoy his burrito, giving the bus enough time to collide with cars directly in front of it. In 2021, an accident involving a school bus was caused by drunk driving — the main culprit being the driver of the school bus herself, who had a blood-alcohol level of 0.10, well above the legal limit (via Newsweek). In both cases, the accidents were caused by food and liquor impairing the focus and judgment of the drivers.

But what would happen if a driver, through a completely innocent mistake, found himself charged with endangering his passengers? And all because of a sudden sweet tooth craving for some fruit snacks?