The Seltzer Alternative 'Karens' Can't Stop Talking About

A new kind of adult beverage is "flattening" the competition. Mom Water adds a new entry into the hard seltzer category without any bubbles, often referred to as a flat drink — and it's generating some Karen-worthy conversation. Mom Water is essentially a fruit-infused alcoholic water with no carbs, no sugar, and no carbonation. The lack of carbonation means that the product is technically "not a seltzer" although it's highly likely you'll find your cans in the same section at the store.

Made by mom Jill and her husband Bryce Morrison as co-founders, the inspiration was to enjoy a beverage on vacation without the bloat as shared with Mashed. In addition to nixing the bubbles of traditional seltzer, the products also contain only simple ingredients: "water, vodka, natural fruit flavors, and citric acid." One TikTokker said, "Yes!!! Finally one without carbonation! I can't do the bubbles bc they hurt my stomach."

And while the flat beverage is based on practicality, the names of the four different flavors are based all in fun. Tasters can try the Linda (Blueberry Peach), the Julie (Passionfruit), the Sandy (Coconut Mango), and the Karen (Lemon Blueberry). Believe it or not, the Karen can came before the meme.