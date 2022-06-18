Ree Drummond's Husband Just Suffered Another Injury On The Farm

Most people know Ree Drummond as The Pioneer Woman, the redheaded chef with a wildly popular cooking show and cookbooks filled with down-home, country-style recipes. But she's also well-known for her working cattle ranch in Oklahoma, where Ree lives with her husband Ladd and their children. Ladd has been a cattle rancher for his whole life, and Ree joined him at his family ranch.

Unfortunately, ranch life isn't all sunshine and rainbows — it can be tough. Just ask Ladd, who, in spring of 2021, broke his neck after crashing into his nephew's fire rig while fighting a fire on the ranch. He has since recovered from that accident, according to a blog post by Ree a year later saying, "Ladd is doing great. He's lifting weights. He's riding his horse. He's feeding cattle and doing all the work on the ranch he always did." However, Ladd recently experienced yet another injury on the ranch. Spoiler alert: He's completely fine, Ree reassured fans on Instagram.