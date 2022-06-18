Brooke Shields Learned To Make A 'Beautiful Meal' In Honor Of Father's Day

Father's Day is a time to celebrate dad or, at the very least, showcase his grilling skills and pile on heaps of praise. Well, that's kind of what Brooke Shields does as she gears up for the big day. Shields, who made Calvin Klein jeans the "it" piece of clothing in the 1980s, took to the Beginning Is Now Instagram channel to share her latest installment of "Brooke Don't Cook" that features her hubby, Chris Henchy.

Shields is the first to admit she isn't Martha Stewart or Ina Garten. Shields confessed in a video post in March 2020, "I'm not known for my cooking. I'm not known for my recipes. I don't come from a family of chefs. I didn't grow up with food on the stove and a house smelling like something delicious." However, the actor didn't let that stop her from trying something new. She said, "But I've decided to try to make some of my own sauce ... I'm attempting a meal, already made some mistakes."

This self-awareness has allowed Shields to not only learn a new skill, but share her culinary journey with fans on her online platform she launched in 2021 (via WWD). So, in the spirit of learning, and in honor of Father's Day, the star shared a how-to video of herself, instructed by Henchy, and the result is "a beautiful meal."