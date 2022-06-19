The Foods That Filled Stanley Tucci's Childhood Summers

Stanley Tucci is an Italian-American actor, writer, and TV host who was born in New York in 1960, per Simon and Schuster. The beloved star's interests don't only lie in Hollywood, as Tucci is also a foodie. He has starred in many films, including the foodie movie "Julie & Julia," which centers around Julia Child. Tucci is also a host of CNN's Emmy-nominated foodie show "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," in which he travels across Italy in order to discover and showcase some of the country's most famous dishes, ingredients, and different regional cuisines.

Tucci recently partnered with San Pellegrino, announcing on Instagram that his newest S. Pellegrino Summer campaign will give people a chance to "embrace the Italian way of life this summer" with a $10,000 sweepstakes to spend on a month-long vacation in Italy. The prize mimics the Italian tradition of their Ferragosto in August, coming from the Latin term Feriae Augusti (the festivals of the Emperor Augustus), which nowadays marks the peak of Italian summer holiday season, per The Local. But the cash and a month-long holiday are not the only prizes available, as the winners will also receive a huge box of S. Pellegrino and S. Pellegrino Essenza.

As an ambassador of sorts for the Italian summer season, Tucci has opened up about his all-time favorite summer dishes.