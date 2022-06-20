Instagram Can't Wait To Try Martha Stewart's 'Delectable Summer Drink'

Whether you're hosting a summer bash in the sun, looking for the right boozy drink to finish off a brunch, or simply need an everyday cocktail to go with dinner on a warm weekday night, Martha Stewart has a ton of cocktail tips and tricks up her sleeve. And, as an entertaining expert, the lifestyle maven has plenty of advice to share with fans when it comes to matters of hosting summer gatherings.

A key to a good party, she says on her website, is welcoming guests with a fine craft beverage. In fact, Stewart told Food52 that one cheeky way to ensure that your guests approve of the food you make for them is to "feed them 2 to 3 fantastic, strong cocktails like a big tray of Caipirinhas, which are semi-deadly." While her favorite cocktails to drink year-round are the aforementioned Brazilian beverage, a bourbon sour, or a good ol' martini, as she shared with Thrillist, Stewart prefers mixing up something fruity and refreshing in the warmer months. Sharing a picture of a "delectable summer drink" on Instagram, Stewart says her Cointreau Kiss cocktail does the trick any time of day.