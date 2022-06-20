The Unlikely Reason A McDonald's Drive-Thru Expansion Hit A Speed Bump

McDonald's restaurants are so numerous that no matter where you go in the world, you're likely to come across those familiar Golden Arches. But just because there's a McDonald's in every neighborhood doesn't mean the chain is always welcome. That's the case, at least, for one town in Australia.

As The Daily Star reports, a McDonald's Australia branch in Cremorne, Sydney, was planning a £315,000 (roughly $386,000) drive-thru expansion. The new drive-thru would have included a dual-lane window "capable of serving 14 extra people at any one time." While this obviously would have been a boon to McDonald's, the plans fell through when the Cremorne town council moved to block any construction from happening. The reason for this interference was given by a spokesperson for the North Sydney Local Health District.

"There is a concern that increasing accessibility to fast food, via an expanded drive-thru, may negatively influence the eating habits of children and adults," said the spokesperson, adding that the additions to the McDonald's drive-thru could "undermine" existing efforts to decrease obesity rates. In other words, the council members didn't want McDonald's to expand because they thought the townspeople were "already too fat," as phrased by The Daily Star.