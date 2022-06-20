Twitter Is Cracking Up At A Trader Joe's Shopper's TSA Mishap

If you've ever traveled on a plane before, then you know that your airplane meal probably won't taste like a 5-star entree. There's a reason airplane food tastes different, according to scientists, and it's mostly because the pressurized cabin dulls your tastebuds (via The Atlantic). That means that some people resort to bringing their own snacks aboard the plane, and while bags of pretzels, candy bars, and mixed nuts usually make it through security just fine, there are some other foods you should avoid taking in your carry-on, as some travelers have learned only when it was too late.

Take, for instance, peanut butter. According to Frommer's, any items that are spreadable are considered to be a liquid in the eyes of the TSA, so you can only bring on a 100 ml jar. But another item you might not think about are any powdered foods, including salt, sugar, and the Trader Joe's item that was flagged by security when one traveler recently tried to include it in their carry-on suitcase.