Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its Returning Ube Pancake Mix

Trader Joe's shoppers were in for a surprise earlier this year when the grocery chain introduced a new item to its popular Ube-flavored product lineup: Ube-Covered Pretzels. Word of the new snack quickly got around the TJ's fandom after it was released in late April, and, at a number of stores, shelves that were formerly stocked to the brim with bags of the crave-worthy treats were barren within a matter of days. "I got them last Saturday. [There] were plenty to choose from. I went back to get some today (Saturday) and I couldn't find them," one Redditor shared of their experience trying to track down the coveted treat shortly after its debut.

After getting their first brief taste of the Filipino purple sweet potato from Trader Joe's (or, at least, trying to get it), many TJ's loyalists began questioning whether or not they'd see the return of some other fan-favorite Ube products in 2022, such as the chain's Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix that first hit shelves in 2020. "I'm just waiting for the ube pancake mix to come back," Reddit user u/Jazzlike_Log_709 commented on a thread about the Ube-Covered Pretzels last month.

Now we can confirm that our Reddit friend's wait is finally over. The grocer's beloved purple pancake mix has officially been spotted in stores by many shoppers, including Instagrammer @traderjoeslist, whose recent post alerting followers of its return has many TJ's shoppers practically freaking out.