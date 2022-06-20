Potbelly Is Offering Fans A Freebie In Honor Of Summertime

There are some foods that just remind us of summer, and sandwiches are definitely one of them. Whether you're spending a summer break traveling around to taste the absolute best sandwiches in the U.S., or are just trying out some sandwich hacks for summer picnics, no food is better on days when you need a meal on-the-go or when it's too hot out to cook.

If you don't feel like actually making sandwiches yourself, though, there are lots of restaurant chains to choose from. One of the best in the Mashed chain sandwich shops ranking is Potbelly. It was reviewed favorably because there are so many options to choose from on its menu, and it's even got a few sandwiches, like the Avo Turkey, Italian, and Grilled Chicken, that would be a great option for picnics and beach days. So, when Potbelly announced a new "1st Day of Summer BOGO" promotion on Instagram, it made total sense that free sandwiches were how the company wanted to celebrate the change of the seasons.