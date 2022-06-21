The Huge Announcement Kellogg Just Made About The Company's Future

Our pantries might be full of its products, but we probably don't know too much about Kellogg's as a company, which was founded in 1900 by two brothers, W.K. Kellogg and Dr. John H. Kellogg, who created a way to process grain into crunchy flakes which became popular at Dr. Kellogg's medical facility (per Britannica). It was known as the Sanitas Food Company in the beginning but changed its name to the Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flake Company before it became known as Kellogg's in 1922.

The company didn't actually start branching out from the business of making cereal until much later. In 1969, it bought Salada Foods, an acquisition that brought beverages and sweets into the company's product line. Kellogg's then picked up a few other companies that introduced food products into its stable like soups, sauces, and frozen foods. By 2001, Kellogg's had product lines that came with its purchase of Keebler Foods, including cereal, granola bars, cookies, and crackers.

Now, per a press release, the company says it's ready to make a change — one which Kellogg's CEO and chairman Steve Cahillane says "is expected to create more value for all stakeholders, and each is well positioned to build a new era of innovation and growth."