Smashburger Shakes Up A New Plant-Based Dessert Offering

These days, fast food joints that have yet to introduce plant-based meat alternatives to their burger menus are the odd ones out. From Burger King to McDonald's to Wendy's, a slew of multinational chains have successfully rolled out Impossible Whoppers and Beyond burgers that use plant proteins to mimic the taste and texture of beef. McDonald's even saw an increase in sales when it added the vegan McPlant to its menu, and in doing so, won over its longtime adversary: the animal rights organization PETA. Plus, according to an April news release from Beyond Meat, shoppers can expect to see a lot more vegan meat replacements — including chickenless chicken tenders — both in grocery stores and on fast food menus.

But what about dessert? Thanks to a partnership with Eclipse Foods, Yahoo! Finance reports that the Colorado-based chain Smashburger has something new in store for vegan and lactose intolerant diners with a sweet tooth.