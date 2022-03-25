Why Plant-Based Food Products Are Here To Stay

Fickle as they are, some trends have a habit of being hot one day and forgotten the next while others manage to stick around for the long run. Whether it's a particular style of jeans (a clothing staple that may be having an identity crisis at the moment) or a home decor theme (the Instagram-revived checkerboard pattern continues to abound), someone who's pro-trend might argue that mass crazes encourage people to move on from their current routines and try something new — even if everyone around them is also trying that new thing.

Per supply and demand, an increase in a certain product's desirability yields a higher rate of production. This applies to food, as well, be it a single ingredient (TikTok's @grilledcheesesocial told The Kitchn that sweet vinegar could be having a moment) or a whole class of them. Thanks to the rise of flexitarianism, the demand for plant-based products like milk, meat, and egg substitutes has never been higher. Here's why the herbivorous products at your local grocery are likely to hold down their shelf space for the foreseeable future.