The Internet Is Raging Over A Burger King Employee's Reported Work Anniversary Gift

When you work at a place for a long time, you start to get to know people. Co-workers become family and you get a sense of community with them. It could be any job, and while there is no job is perfect, work becomes a lot more tolerable when you have people that know and care about you. If you have better there a long time, even the management will give you something as a way of saying "You've stuck it out with us for this long, so we want to show our appreciation too." A long-time employee at a car dealership in Lexington, Kentucky for example, was awarded a brand new car for 40 years of work (via ABC 36 WTVQ).

Even certain big-name companies give their long-time employees rewards for their loyalty. A Burger King employee who worked there for 27 years received a gift signifying gratitude for his outstanding record and dedication. The employee showed off his gift, apparently happy about the generous surprise he received. Although you would think people online would be happy for the employee, some commenters on Twitter seem furious about what exactly the man's gift was, with some even calling it a sad excuse for a gift for such a loyal worker.