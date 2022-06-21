Krispy Kreme Fans Are Melting Over Its Newest Treat

The first day of summer is here, and Krispy Kreme is already trying to melt fans' hearts with its latest sweet offerings. For fans of the doughnut chain, a hot Original Glazed Krispy Kreme Doughnut is so delicious but we'll be honest and say that in the summer we sometimes crave a cooler treat. Krispy Kreme seemed to realize that there was room on the menu for something that would help beat the summer heat, and it just introduced a totally new product to Krispy Kreme locations in 10 cities (via Businesswire).

The foundation of the entire new line-up of desserts at Krispy Kreme is the Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream. It's made with some of the same ingredients that go into the Original Glazed doughnuts and is infused with Original Glaze flavor. There are two other doughnut-inspired soft serve flavors the chain will be offering, too: Strawberry Iced Sprinkled and Chocolate Iced. The soft serve will be available in cones, cups, and shakes, and each item has a bit of doughnut flavor inside.