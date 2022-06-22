The Pizza Hut Taiwan Creation That Has People Shaking Their Heads

Pizza Hut Taiwan fans seem divided on whether the flavor would take their fancy or if it would be a miss all around. While some say they can't wait to try the new flavor, a few think they would probably give the durian, mango, and cheese concoction a hard pass (per Facebook).

Over on Twitter, critics were more vocal. "Good morning to everyone except Pizza Hut Taiwan and this durian mango monstrosity," fumed one social media user as she shared a shot of the pizza sitting outside of its box. Another member of the Twitterati said, "That actually looks rather conservative considering other Taiwan pizza monstrosities."

But there was one critic who simply could not hold back, saying, "This is more offensive to Italians than burning an Italian flag. This is on the same level as inventing a time machine, going back in time, and slapping Baby Jesus. The only thing worse is cooking pasta with ketchup."

We aren't sure about all of that, but this new pizza from the Hut sure has some harsh critics.