Here's What Locals Really Think Of Pizza Hut Taiwan's Pig's Blood Pizza

The writing was on the wall — Pizza Hut Taiwan's Facebook wall, that is — when the company teased that a new flavor would be unveiled. For days, the chain kept its fans guessing about what it was going to put on its pizzas next.

One fan predicted it would be a "super weird pizza combination topped with coriander, century egg and pig's blood cake." Another cheekily suggested that it "could be kimchi and stinky tofu." And the mystery graphic lead one user to ask whether Italy had, in fact, declared war on Taiwan.

In the end, the truth proved to be (only slightly) stranger than fiction when the chain debuted its "Cilantro Pig's Blood Wu Geng Chang Wang Pizza" as a follow-up to its "Cilantro Century Egg Pig's Blood Cake Pizza," which was introduced in 2021. This year's pizza combination features pig's blood cake and fresh cilantro, as well as sections of pig intestine. It's all jazzed up with Wu Geng Chang Wang, which Taiwan News reports is a combination of five herbs: "garlic shoots/green onion, suan cai [pickled cabbage], chili pepper, garlic, and ginger." And because this is pizza, the concoction also features mozzarella cheese.