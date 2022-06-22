The Iconic Floating Restaurant That's Sunk To The Bottom Of The Sea

For decades, the iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant was moored in Hong Kong's Aberdeen Harbour. Because the Cantonese eatery was located in a typhoon shelter, per Yahoo, the structure was mostly protected from the tropical cyclones that would hit Hong Kong each year — on average, six, says Science Direct. But once the Jumbo was cast off from her moorings on June 14 to be taken to an "undisclosed location," it didn't take too long before the boat capsized near the Paracel Islands, reports CNN.

In a release shared on Twitter, Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises said the historic restaurant could not be saved due to high water levels inside the boat, and "despite the efforts of the towing company responsible for the trip to rescue the vessel, unfortunately it capsized" on June 19. The floating restaurant was a casualty of COVID-19, having closed in March of 2020 after several unprofitable years. Since Jumbo's owners couldn't find any takers to operate the restaurant, it was decided that the vessel would be moved away from its original site. Though marine engineers performed a complete check of the Jumbo before the move, according to the announcement, it took on 1,000 meters (about 3,280 feet) of water in the accident, which owners said has left them "very saddened."