The Iconic Hong Kong Restaurant That's The Latest COVID-19 Casualty

Hong Kong might have been known as a dining mecca with scores of quality Cantonese restaurants, but there was something special about the Jumbo Floating Restaurant.

It was established in 1976 by a flamboyant casino magnate and for decades, it was the grande dame that sat in Hong Kong's Aberdeen Harbour, ready to feed tourists and VIPs with dim sum and banquet-style Cantonese dishes in a setting unlike any other. In her heyday, the Jumbo Floating Restaurant, which was built to look like a Chinese palace, served as the backdrop for several movies including "The Man with the Golden Gun" and "Contagion," per Yahoo. It served 30 billion tourists and locals alike and was so unique that it became destination dining for Hong Kong's important guests — from royalty like Queen Elizabeth II to actors like Tom Cruise, per Associated Press.

Unfortunately, all good things come to an end, and such was the case with the Jumbo, which finally succumbed to the heavy financial pressure aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic. It was towed away by a number of tugboats to an undisclosed location which its owners, Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises, described as "a lower-cost site where maintenance could still be conducted," per ABC News.