44% Agree This Is The Best Item On Cinnabon's Menu

This may be hard to believe if you're under the age of 18, but once upon a time, malls were the place to hang out. Stores like Sam Goody, Limited Too, and Tower Records were just a few spots that baggy jean-wearing mallrats flocked to on the weekends while the sweet, sweet smell of Cinnabon cinnamon rolls wafted through the air. Sadly, Penn Live reports that all three of these popular mall stores of yesteryear — plus several more — have long since closed up shop, but fortunately for the teens and tweens of the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s, Cinnabon and its mouthwatering scent is still around.

The purveyors of delicious, cream cheese frosting-covered pastries has not only been able to withstand the test of time, but the company is actually continuing to grow, with QSR Magazine reporting that the brand teamed up with another mall favorite, Auntie Anne's, last year to open 10 new locations in New York City alone by 2025. The bakery is now offering more scrumptious treats than ever, which had us wondering: Which of the chain's assortment of baked goods do customers love the most? To find out, Mashed asked 553 cinnamon roll lovers in the U.S. which Cinnabon menu item they thought was the best out of the following options: BonBites, Cinnabon Stix, CinnaSweeties, Churro Swirls, Caramel PecanBons, and the Classic Roll. While each treat earned some love from survey respondents, one pastry beat out the competition by a long shot.