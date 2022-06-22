The Bar That Offers Drinkers A Sparkling View

At its best, a trip to the bar is more than an excuse to sip on alcohol but a genuinely rewarding and memorable experience. Sometimes the experience comes from the drink itself, especially when it's a cocktail whipped up by a master bartender. Other times it's the people you spend time with, the close friends gathering at the local watering hole after a long week to blow off some steam. Occasionally, the star of the show is the bar itself, especially its locale.

The world is scattered with amazing bars that stand out from the crowd by nature of their appearance or location. From Iceland's Northern Lights bar built to capitalize on the natural beauty of the region's aurora borealis show to the Sky Bar in Bangkok that boasts a beautiful view of the man-made Bangkok skyline from its perch 63 stories above the ground, there are interesting bars across the world, per Love Food. And a new bar to be added to any culinary travel junkie's list of interest spots to hit just opened in the European country of Georgia.