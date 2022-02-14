These Culinary Tours Will Let You Travel Like Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain wore many hats: He was a chef, a host, and a writer. But more than that, Bourdain was loved for being unapologetically honest, whether he was exposing the inner workings of the culinary world in "Kitchen Confidential" or if he was setting the stage for a new way of eating and traveling on his first show "A Cook's Tour" (via Eater). Through the course of the many shows Bourdain hosted, the legendary chef taught viewers to go to places that they otherwise wouldn't dream of, eat the way that locals do, and truly experience the culture of an exciting location.
While watching Bourdain whizz through the world and seamlessly fitting in with locals was a treat to watch, how many times have fans wished that they could hop on the ride too? Now, Roads & Kingdoms – a travel publication with ties to Bourdain — has come up with some exciting culinary tours that epicures around the globe have been hoping for all this time. In a joint effort by Roads & Kingdoms, chef Jose Andrés, and the Bourdain estate, the League of Travelers tour series will help tourists explore destinations like Japan, Thailand, Italy, Spain, and Georgia (via Fine Dining Lovers).
The first culinary tour kicks off in Asturias, Spain
Roads & Kingdoms have had a long history of working with Bourdain, a partnership that has greatly benefitted Bourdain's fans. In 2015, Bourdain invested in the food and culture website and joined on board as the editor at large of the online publication (via Eater). The co-founders of Roads & Kingdoms are now joining local chefs and experts to take their entourage through the "deepest culinary tours on earth" (via Roads & Kingdoms). On Instagram, the publication's co-founder Nathan Thornburgh added, "These are high-end, ambitious trips but with a heart for the small details and for the best of local and traditional producers, chefs and artisans."
The first tour in March 2022 will take travelers through the Austrias in Spain for a week of "mountaintop fire-feasts," seafood on the beach, trips to exclusive cheese caves, and dinners at local restaurants (via Roads & Kingdoms). More culinary tours are scheduled throughout the year, including trips to Catalunya, Sicily, Puglia, and Hokkaido. A portion of the profit from League of Travelers will go to the nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen. As expected, spaces on the League of Travellers tours are limited and fans interested in signing up can join the waitlist. For those who can't make it or aren't lucky enough to snag a spot on the tour, a re-run of "Parts Unknown" for the gazillionth time will just have to do.