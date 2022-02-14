These Culinary Tours Will Let You Travel Like Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain wore many hats: He was a chef, a host, and a writer. But more than that, Bourdain was loved for being unapologetically honest, whether he was exposing the inner workings of the culinary world in "Kitchen Confidential" or if he was setting the stage for a new way of eating and traveling on his first show "A Cook's Tour" (via Eater). Through the course of the many shows Bourdain hosted, the legendary chef taught viewers to go to places that they otherwise wouldn't dream of, eat the way that locals do, and truly experience the culture of an exciting location.

While watching Bourdain whizz through the world and seamlessly fitting in with locals was a treat to watch, how many times have fans wished that they could hop on the ride too? Now, Roads & Kingdoms – a travel publication with ties to Bourdain — has come up with some exciting culinary tours that epicures around the globe have been hoping for all this time. In a joint effort by Roads & Kingdoms, chef Jose Andrés, and the Bourdain estate, the League of Travelers tour series will help tourists explore destinations like Japan, Thailand, Italy, Spain, and Georgia (via Fine Dining Lovers).