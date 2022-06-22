How TikTok Inspired Denny's Latest Menu Items

Back in February, Denny's announced it would work with 24 TikTok influencers to help inspire new menu items. Around the same time, Denny's released the first batch of influencer collab dishes, including two over the top pancake platters, and a new specialty burger. And the collab between Denny's and its hand-picked TikTok stars continues this month with 4 more influencers and their inspired delights.

The first new menu item, titled the Shortberry Dream Cakes, was dreamed up by Dmitri Robinson (@.Meech) and Kelz Wright (@Kelz) and involves a healthy serving of buttermilk pancakes "topped with vanilla cream, fresh strawberries, shortbread cookie pieces, and strawberry sauce." They're pairing it with eggs, hash browns and some breakfast meat.

The second new option is the Brisket-It-All Melt. Concocted by The Rapping Chef (@_MRPYREX) and Grace Africa (@Grace_Africa), the meal comes with a slow-smoked burnt-end brisket sandwich that's loaded with "crispy diced bacon, two eggs, sharp white cheddar, Diner Q sauce and pickles" and comes with a side of fries. Last but not least, the two also created a Brisk-B-Q Melt, made with the same type of brisket, and kept simple with more modest toppings. This one also comes with fries, of course.

It is unclear exactly what criteria led Denny's to choose these influencers in particular aside from their over 1 million followers each, but it seems to be working for them so far. Looks like TikTokers will have to keep their eyes on this chain.