How TikTok Influencers Contributed To Denny's New Menu

Denny's is known for its plentiful meals, breakfast offerings like the Original Grand Slam, and hearty burgers. TikTok is full of foodie influencers who regularly share elaborate and original recipes. Someone had the genius idea to form a collaboration between Denny's and TikTok's most creative users — the resulting Social Stars Influenced Menu just debuted and will be available through June 21 (via ChewBoom). There are multiple ways to get in on the yummy action: You can visit a Denny's restaurant, order online, or order through the eatery's new app, according to PR Newswire.

To create the limited-time menu, Denny's worked with 24 TikTok users who helped dream up meals influenced by their personalities and interests not only in food, but also in fashion, gaming, music, and comedy. The first three meals created with the help of six of the TikTokers were released today, and let's just say we're ready to dive right in. Denny's Chief Brand Officer John Dillon said the new menu initiative is part of an effort to bring Denny's "to the next generation" by collaborating with the social media platform. "We didn't just want to work with this diverse group of social stars to 'hack the menu.' Instead, we wanted to take it to a new level and tap into their creative personalities to create distinctly new menu items that are bursting with bold flavors," Dillon said (via PR Newswire).