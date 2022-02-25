How TikTok Influencers Contributed To Denny's New Menu
Denny's is known for its plentiful meals, breakfast offerings like the Original Grand Slam, and hearty burgers. TikTok is full of foodie influencers who regularly share elaborate and original recipes. Someone had the genius idea to form a collaboration between Denny's and TikTok's most creative users — the resulting Social Stars Influenced Menu just debuted and will be available through June 21 (via ChewBoom). There are multiple ways to get in on the yummy action: You can visit a Denny's restaurant, order online, or order through the eatery's new app, according to PR Newswire.
To create the limited-time menu, Denny's worked with 24 TikTok users who helped dream up meals influenced by their personalities and interests not only in food, but also in fashion, gaming, music, and comedy. The first three meals created with the help of six of the TikTokers were released today, and let's just say we're ready to dive right in. Denny's Chief Brand Officer John Dillon said the new menu initiative is part of an effort to bring Denny's "to the next generation" by collaborating with the social media platform. "We didn't just want to work with this diverse group of social stars to 'hack the menu.' Instead, we wanted to take it to a new level and tap into their creative personalities to create distinctly new menu items that are bursting with bold flavors," Dillon said (via PR Newswire).
Denny's new menu items are unique
There are three new limited-time Denny's meals on the Social Stars Influenced Menu. The Get That Cookie Dough Pancakes, a collaboration between TikTokers @es_jenny_solares and @EnkyBoys, is comprised of cookie dough and chocolate-filled buttermilk pancakes and cream cheese icing with eggs, hash browns, and bacon or sausage. The second is a sure-to-be memorable burger with a kick: The Jala-Bac Burger made with input from TikTokers @PaqJonathan69 and @ElTheEgg comes with a whole blistered jalapeño pepper skewered into the brioche bun. The beef burger is topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Finally, there are the Clearly Very Fruity Pancakes by TikTokers @CallMeBelly and @Mattheperson, which feature the dream combination of buttermilk blueberry pancakes topped with blueberry sauce, strawberries, and bananas. The meal comes with eggs, hash browns, and bacon or sausage (via ChewBoom).
In a cute TikTok, the father and son duo @EnkyBoys visited a Denny's and ran around the restaurant looking at advertising materials on each table featuring their menu creation and images of them. "Oh wait, Dad! That's a picture of me right there! What?! And another picture of me! And another picture! What's going on?" the little boy exclaimed. TikTokers took to the comments with one writing, "your famous that's what," and another chiming in, "Lmao I love this kid."