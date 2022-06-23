The Real Reason Kraft Macaroni And Cheese Changed Its Name

Like most enormous brands, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese has seen its fair share of scandals and controversies over the years. For example, what was supposed to be a whimsical campaign that encouraged people to "send noods" to friends and family went horribly awry when outraged customers accused Kraft of "sexualizing mac and cheese." For the record, the company only meant for people to send boxes of their noodles, not actual photos of people, Marketing Dive reports. Still, some customers found the campaign controversial and in poor taste for a supposedly family-friendly company, hence the uproar.

Then, of course, there's the whole controversy about processed foods in general not being healthy, especially for Kraft Macaroni and Cheese's exceptionally young fan base. In fact, the brand has been sued in the past for the alleged presence of chemicals that are linked to hormone interference, asthma, obesity, and allergies (per Eat This, Not That!).

All that said, there's little doubt that Kraft Macaroni and Cheese still has a pretty sizable audience of loyal customers. Now, the product is undergoing a rebrand in order to cement its place in their hearts, and hopefully win back a few former customers, as well.