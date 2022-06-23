Could McDonald's Fish Mcbites Swim Their Way Back Onto The Menu?

You may be asking yourself: "Fish McBites? Weren't they those little popcorn chicken things that tasted like Filet-O-Fish?" If that's what you were thinking, you'd be right. Fish McBites were something like popcorn chicken, but obviously not chicken. Available in three sizes — snack, regular, or sharable (per Westword), these bite-sized nuggets were introduced in 2013 around Lent for those who observe the tradition of eating fish on Fridays. Cosmopolitan reported they were only on the menu for a while that year before fading away into McDonald's history.

According to The Street, it seems that a surprising amount of people have been making demands for the return of the McBites — or at least the Fish McBites. The reason for their discontinuing was that they were too "niche." Despite that, people who have fond memories of the Fish McBites are calling for their return. One user even noted that the Fish McBites were a "treasure to my younger self."

While McDonald's has made no mention of any returning products, Fish McBites or not, since the tweet in April, there's still a chance that they can bring something back that fans have been craving. Who knows? Maybe it could something as wild as the McPizza.