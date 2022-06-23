Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Getting Creative With Its Ube Ice Cream

Trader Joe's ube ice cream has been turning heads since it arrived on the store's shelves. The one-of-a-kind ice cream isn't made with classic flavors like vanilla, chocolate, or even cookie dough. Instead, the treat gets its unique sweet, nutty taste and bright purple color from ube, a type of yam native to the Philippines. Ube has long been used as an ingredient in Southeast Asian desserts, and now it is making its way onto Trader Joe's shelves in what the brand itself has called the "not-to-be-missed flavor of the summer," via Trader Joe's. And it certainly appears that many shoppers agree with this sentiment.

Trader Joe's ube ice cream has been generating positive reviews online since its release. "Omg love this UBE ice cream soooo much! Even my picky teens like it!" one delighted shopper raved on Instagram, while another user reported they "Already got 5 pints." And while this product is delicious eaten on its own, not all shoppers are satisfied simply enjoying this sweet treat straight from the carton. Many people have decided to get a little creative with their favorite ways to snack on this new ube ice cream.