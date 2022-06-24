How Miller Lite's New Cans Highlight 'Unsung Heroes'

If you think Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest weekend for beer drinking, you're wrong. Sorry, Charlie, there's a bigger day that gets that glory. According to the American Beer & Beverage Distributors, July Fourth claims that crown — at least if you're drinking at home. And with all the outdoor barbecues and picnics friends and families host in anticipation of celebrating America's birthday along with fireworks galore, it seems like the perfect time to kick back and enjoy a brew, of course, as long as you are 21 years of age or older and drinking responsibly. And to help mark Lady Liberty's big day, Miller Lite announced in a press release that the company has released a new beer can to highlight some "unsung beer heroes."

In the announcement, the beer maker shares, "Miller Lite is unveiling the truth: there's no beer without women." According to the press release, many Americans may be unaware of the history of women in brewing, and Miller Lite hopes this new can will bring awareness and honor them.