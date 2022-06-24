How Celeb Chefs Are Weighing In On The Roe V. Wade Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 6-3 vote on Friday, reversing the constitutional right to abortion in roughly 15 states almost half a century after the protection was enacted, The New York Times reports. The divisive ruling has been hanging in the air since early May when Politico leaked a draft opinion that outlined the law's reversal.

Abortion rights will be restricted or banned within 30 days in states like Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming, per an analysis from the Guttmacher Institute. While many of those states already had abortion restrictions in place — such as Mississippi, which only runs one registered abortion clinic (per The Washington Post) – the reversal of Roe v. Wade will make it even harder for those seeking abortions to receive safe procedures, if any at all.

In the mere minutes since outlets revealed the news, social media platforms have flooded with reactions. Many of them are coming from the desks of celebrity chefs like Duff Goldman and Padma Lakshmi. Here's what they're saying.