Why Khloe Kardashian Was Hot And Bothered By Sean Evans' Pantry Compliment

Let's hear it for Sean Evans. The host of "Hot Ones," a YouTube show created by the "First We Feast" channel, is the definition of unflappable. He chews chicken wings by the dozen, each one hotter than the last on an escalating scale of fire while interviewing the world's most recognizable names. Most of us might panic at the thought of just one of those tasks, let alone both at the same time. Esquire says that the SNL sketch last year, in which cast member Mikey Day took off Evans' interview style as he and "Beyonce" (Maya Rudolph) chatted over hot wings, was the ultimate compliment. "'Hot Ones' being immortalized in SNL history is something that's really special to me," he told the magazine, later adding that "I'll remember that forever." And since each episode gets a million or more views, forever might be exactly how long Evans has to host hot wing interviews.

So we'd be curious to hear more about the guest list Evans has entertained over the years, and where they rank in the Hall of "Hot Ones" Fame (or Flame?) when it comes to memorable guest experiences. Did he take Colin Farrell's accidental "Hot Ones" hack under advisement for future episodes, for example? What was it like to ruin Rob Lowe's Thanksgiving? And how did it feel to make Khloe Kardashian blush?