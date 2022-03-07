Colin Farrell Made This Helpful Mistake On Hot Ones
While fans of "Hot Ones" may appreciate a small dab of hot sauce, they also know a little extra can take the extreme spicy flavors to a whole new level. Recently, Colin Farrell appeared on the show to put his intense chicken wing eating capabilities to the test (via YouTube).
For those unfamiliar, "Hot Ones" is a YouTube series from First We Feast. Host Sean Evans peppers celebrities with questions while they feast on 10 progressively spicier chicken wings. While the names of these sauces might bring a touch of laughter, the tears streaming down the guests' faces may not be from joy. Over the years, Hot Ones have had some big names and serious foodies take the flavor challenge. Buzzfeed has given props to Padma Lakshmi, Guy Fieri, and Neil deGrasse Tyson for enduring the rising heat levels while responding with creative answers to Evans' questions.
Colin Farrell, who stars in the new "Batman" movie, might have found the ultimate hack when he appeared on "Hot Ones." The celebrated actor shared that his son was very excited to see him on the show (per ET Canada). He also shared a mistake he made early on that may have helped him endure the spicy challenge.
Did Colin Farrell hack the Hot Ones challenge?
When Colin Farrell took a seat at the "Hot Ones" table, he might have had an inkling what the pain he could be facing. Although the questioning from Sean Evans during Farrell's appearance on the show might not be tortuous, the building fire from the intensely flavored chicken wings has made a few people cry uncle. However, the actor might have discovered an interesting hack that gave him a leg up in the challenge. Farrell said on the show that prior to the start of the interview, he dipped his finger into one of the sauces to determine the potential pain in store. He says that fateful dip "did him a favor" (via YouTube).
Farrell said, "I messed myself up by doing a dip of a later one, so the first one I didn't even notice." Although it might have been accidental, Evans revealed that Farrell might have "trail blazed a 'Hot Ones' strategy." This uncanny coincidence could be a food hack anyone can employ. That extreme heat may have made the wings lower on the Scoville scale less intimidating, or possibly numbed his tastebuds and made the less spicy sauces seem bland. Whether Farrell stumbled on this hack or it was part of his game plan going into the challenge, it enabled him to answer Evans' questions with as straight a face as possible.