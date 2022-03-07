Colin Farrell Made This Helpful Mistake On Hot Ones

While fans of "Hot Ones" may appreciate a small dab of hot sauce, they also know a little extra can take the extreme spicy flavors to a whole new level. Recently, Colin Farrell appeared on the show to put his intense chicken wing eating capabilities to the test (via YouTube).

For those unfamiliar, "Hot Ones" is a YouTube series from First We Feast. Host Sean Evans peppers celebrities with questions while they feast on 10 progressively spicier chicken wings. While the names of these sauces might bring a touch of laughter, the tears streaming down the guests' faces may not be from joy. Over the years, Hot Ones have had some big names and serious foodies take the flavor challenge. Buzzfeed has given props to Padma Lakshmi, Guy Fieri, and Neil deGrasse Tyson for enduring the rising heat levels while responding with creative answers to Evans' questions.

Colin Farrell, who stars in the new "Batman" movie, might have found the ultimate hack when he appeared on "Hot Ones." The celebrated actor shared that his son was very excited to see him on the show (per ET Canada). He also shared a mistake he made early on that may have helped him endure the spicy challenge.