The Serious Reason Panera Soup Is Being Recalled
Panera is well known for its fresh salads, hot paninis, and hearty soups. Fans of the eatery can't get enough of menu options like the Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt or the Thai Chicken Soup. But you may want to exercise some caution when it comes to ordering its Home Southwest Corn Chowder, which has been recalled in 12 states, according to the FDA. The soup contains wheat that isn't labeled correctly on the package, which can cause serious issues for those with food allergies.
The health organization warns that those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product." Manufacturer Blount Fine Foods reports that the recall is limited to a 16-ounce container of the chowder that is sold in refrigerated cases at grocery stores and is not sold at Panera restaurants. This product was sold in multiple states including California, Texas, New York, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington.
Which product numbers to watch out for
The FDA notes the reacall affects a specific Panera grocery store soup. The Home Southwest Corn Chowder cups that have been recalled have a lot number of 042122-2K and a "use by" date of June 30, 2022. If you find that you've purchased this tainted soup, the government agency advises customers to return it to the place they purchased it for a product reimbursement. Thankfully, no illnesses have been reported yet, and those without an allergy should be fine if they consume the soup.
Medical News Today explains that symptoms of a wheat allergy include nasal congestion, asthma, hives, watery eyes, and a bloated stomach. More serious issues can lead to anaphylaxis, tightness in the throat, difficulty swallowing, difficulty breathing or a life-threatening drop in blood pressure. If you believe you have this recalled product, the FDA advises you to call Blount Fine Foods Customer Care at 1-866-674-4519 or visit Blount Fine Foods recall website.