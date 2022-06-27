The Serious Reason Panera Soup Is Being Recalled

Panera is well known for its fresh salads, hot paninis, and hearty soups. Fans of the eatery can't get enough of menu options like the Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt or the Thai Chicken Soup. But you may want to exercise some caution when it comes to ordering its Home Southwest Corn Chowder, which has been recalled in 12 states, according to the FDA. The soup contains wheat that isn't labeled correctly on the package, which can cause serious issues for those with food allergies.

The health organization warns that those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product." Manufacturer Blount Fine Foods reports that the recall is limited to a 16-ounce container of the chowder that is sold in refrigerated cases at grocery stores and is not sold at Panera restaurants. This product was sold in multiple states including California, Texas, New York, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington.