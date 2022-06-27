Michael Symon Makes A Great Point About Food TV's Versatility

Most of us enjoy watching at least one food competition show. Whether it's "Chopped" or "BBQ Brawl," it's adrenaline-inducing fun to watch talented cooks navigate unexpected ingredients and see what they're able to come up with in a short amount of time.

Then, there are shows like "Supermarket Stakeout," where contestants compete to see who's the most budget-savvy when it comes to buying their grocery ingredients. Seeing them scramble or have a cooking mishap makes it even more entertaining. But not everyone is a fan of these types of series.

One Food Network viewer wrote to Michael Symon about their grievances, tweeting, "loved watching ICA, but that show kind of ended up leading the way to ruining the Food Network in my opinion. It's almost all generic competition shows now instead of educational cooking." However, the famous chef politely disagreed with the social media user's take on the network's lineup.