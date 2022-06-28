These Foods Are Worse For You Than Sugar

If you enjoy the occasional splurge on a fudgy chocolate cake or a basket of french fries, there could be more to consider than just the empty calories you're consuming in sugar. You've probably heard that eating too much sugar isn't great for you. But how much do you know about saturated fat, the ruler of all tasty foods meat and dairy-related?

"Consistent intake of sugar is a sure negative because many foods that are high in added sugars are also low in nutrients. However, saturated fat and sodium rank high on the list with sugar," explains Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD. "Saturated fat is found in fried foods as well as other foods made with butters, cream, and lard. Drive through any drive-thru, and you can pretty much ensure you are eating saturated fat."

Consuming too much saturated fat has been shown to suggest an early onset of heart disease and other potential illnesses, according to Healthline. You may not realize that some of your most beloved snacks fall into the unhealthy pool due to their high saturated fat content. If you're a lover of ice cream and processed meats such as bacon (who isn't?), then you may want to consider an alternative for your health's sake.

Hefty consumption of saturated fats has been linked to increased cholesterol levels and certain diseases regarding circulation (per The British Heart Foundation). Still, Healthline suggests further research is needed to determine the exact effect these fats have on the human body.