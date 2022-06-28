The Title Chick-Fil-A Has Retained For The Eighth Straight Year

For the eighth straight year, Chick-fil-A is the top-rated American Customer Satisfaction Index restaurant with a score of 83 points. While Chick-fil-A's 83-point score may seem not-terribly-impressive (an 83% is, after all, a B-minus), it is impressive that the chain has managed to stay ahead of all other competitors — fast food or otherwise — since 2014. So how does everyone else stack up?

Jimmy John's, which was added to the American Customer Satisfaction Index for the first time this year, according to the press release, came in second among quick service restaurants, with a score of 79. Domino's and KFC tied for third place in the category, with scores of 78. A handful of full-service restaurants scored higher than these three brands, but still not as high as Chick-fil-A; LongHorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse tied for first place among full-service restaurants, with scores of 80 each. Cracker Barrel and TGI Fridays took second place with scores of 78, while Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, and Red Robin took third place, all with scores of 77.

Scores were based on responses from email surveys conducted with the help of more than 20,000 random participants, from April 2021 to March 2022.