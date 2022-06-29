Why Carnivore King Francis Mallmann Is Eating Less Meat - Exclusive

The culinary giant said that through these conversations with young people, he became increasingly aware of how bad things have gotten. "We have destroyed the oceans. We've been raising animals that are very unhealthy, all over," Mallmann explained. "And so I think that me being someone that has cooked meats for 50 years, I need to sort of embrace all these problems and start thinking and telling people that first we have to eat more vegetables."

This ultimately led him to spend four years working on "Green Fire," a cookbook that features recipes like eggplant Milanese that's smothered in fresh breadcrumbs, garlic and thyme. His research into these unique vegetarian recipes also made him open to the possibility of working with a company like GOOD Meat. He said the organization wrote to him about what they were doing and he talked to their biologists and engineers and was intrigued. "It's important what they're doing because it's a healthy path to something new," Mallmann added.

The restaurateur explained he believes a venture like this is helping to usher us into the future of how we'll eat. "Somebody has to start to think about these things and to do food in another way, instead of having thousands and thousands of acres of crops," he said. "We like it, but the world is getting bigger and we are destroying it."

For more information on GOOD Meat, visit their website. Francis Mallmann's cookbook "Green Fire" is available on Amazon.