The Absurd Connection Between Trump And Ketchup

Most people are familiar with Donald Trump, and many either love him or hate him. Regardless of your personal feelings regarding the 45th President of the United States, one thing about the billionaire has proven to be true: He loves fast food. Whether the former president eats McDonald's simply for pleasure or to garner popularity among the American public, he has consumed his fair share of meals from the chain, both before and during his presidency.

Trump's standard McDonald's order typically includes a Big Mac, a meal that involves ketchup in the secret sauce and on the side, as long as there are fries for dipping. Not only does Trump eat ketchup at the Golden Arches, but when the man orders a steak, he wants it cooked well done and covered in the thick, sweet condiment. And as of this week, there's yet another reason why Trump may be associated with ketchup.

In his exclusive remarks to the Associated Press published in December of 2020, former Attorney General William Barr denied Trump's long-running claims that the 2020 election was rigged due to voter fraud. This came as a shock to Trump and his supporters, since Barr had been one of Trump's "most ardent allies" during his presidency. Unsurprisingly, Trump was not happy when he heard about the AP story while eating lunch in the West Wing. But what does that have to do with ketchup?