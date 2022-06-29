Robert Irvine's Expert Advice For Grilling Steaks On The Fourth

Robert Irvine isn't just the kindhearted chef/host of Food Network's "Restaurant Impossible." He also might just be "the fittest chef on the planet," at least according to Muscle and Fitness. Per Food Network, he works out six days a week! And while red meat might just be one of the more difficult foods to justify including in a healthy diet — studies have shown consuming more of it is associated with a higher risk of various cancers, not to mention type 2 diabetes, stroke, and cardiovascular disease (via Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health) — in a Food Network interview, Irvine takes the position that the occasional steak can be part of a healthy diet and, in fact, is part of his.

Indeed, when a fan of Irvine's, who is clearly on their own health and fitness journey, took to social media to ask for the chef's advice about how to grill a steak for a Fourth of July celebration, Irvine was there for it. "It's my turn to man the grill on the 4th," @Briann, whose Twitter profile says they once weighed 450 pounds but has managed to lose more than a third of that, tweeted to Irvine in the wee hours of June 29. "They want steaks! I am scared..they like medium well. One guy is picky..any tips please?"

Irvine's prompt reply, which appears to have come first thing in the morning (perhaps right after his first set of counter-top pushups for the day), does not disappoint.