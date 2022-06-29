Robert Irvine's Expert Advice For Grilling Steaks On The Fourth
Robert Irvine isn't just the kindhearted chef/host of Food Network's "Restaurant Impossible." He also might just be "the fittest chef on the planet," at least according to Muscle and Fitness. Per Food Network, he works out six days a week! And while red meat might just be one of the more difficult foods to justify including in a healthy diet — studies have shown consuming more of it is associated with a higher risk of various cancers, not to mention type 2 diabetes, stroke, and cardiovascular disease (via Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health) — in a Food Network interview, Irvine takes the position that the occasional steak can be part of a healthy diet and, in fact, is part of his.
Indeed, when a fan of Irvine's, who is clearly on their own health and fitness journey, took to social media to ask for the chef's advice about how to grill a steak for a Fourth of July celebration, Irvine was there for it. "It's my turn to man the grill on the 4th," @Briann, whose Twitter profile says they once weighed 450 pounds but has managed to lose more than a third of that, tweeted to Irvine in the wee hours of June 29. "They want steaks! I am scared..they like medium well. One guy is picky..any tips please?"
Irvine's prompt reply, which appears to have come first thing in the morning (perhaps right after his first set of counter-top pushups for the day), does not disappoint.
Keep it simple when grilling steak for a group
When a Twitter user whose profile reveals him to be on a pretty formidable fitness journey looked to Robert Irvine for advice on how to grill a steak to medium-well on the Fourth, Irvine came through. And by that, we mean that the "Restaurant: Impossible" host replied with what may be the clearest, simplest, and most concise instructions we've ever seen with regard to grilling a steak.
For purposes of getting the best results when grilling steak for a group, Irvine advises setting the grill to medium-high and letting the meat come to room temperature before cooking it. Place the room-temperature steak on the preheated grill, and set a timer — one that you'll be able to hear above the raucous celebrations. For an eight-ounce steak, Irvine recommends giving it three minutes per side, while a 12-ounce steak should take five minutes per side. Keep the grill open so you can keep an eye on your meat to make sure it doesn't burn. If it starts to, lower the heat. After cooking each side, move the steak to an upper shelf for another 3-5 minutes, which presumably will cook it through to medium-well.
There's no mention of searing the meat – which requires sear-ious concentration and can vex even the most seasoned home chef. Nor is there mention of resting the steak after it cooks. Perhaps Irvine understands hungry celebrants may not want to wait. Can we just say, well-done, Robert Irvine?