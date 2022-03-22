Panera Has Officially Joined The Chicken Sandwich Wars

Panera is known for a number of different things. It's got cheesy Asiago bagels, offers an affordable monthly coffee subscription for loyal customers, and its mac and cheese is kind of legendary. Because Panera is more of a cafe than a traditional fast food restaurant, it might get lost in the shuffle when it comes to keeping up with trends, but this spring, they're jumping into the pool in a big way. That's because the chain is launching two new chicken sandwiches, marking its official entry into the "chicken sandwich wars," according to a recent Panera press release.

There are two new sandwiches, both of which will be available at Panera locations nationwide on March 30 for $10.99. But unlike the warring crispy chicken sandwiches at McDonald's, Popeyes, Burger King, and KFC, Panera's are not breaded and fried. Each Chef's Chicken Sandwich will feature a chicken breast that's marinated in chicken broth and seasoned with Panera's Signature spice blend.