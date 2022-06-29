The Gordon Ramsay Pork Video That Has Instagram Laughing

Chef Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to using social media to reply to — and mostly roast — amateur cooking creations. It began when fans of Ramsay started sending him photos of their meals on Twitter in an effort to get a response, according to Spoon University. Some notable and hilarious replies include: "looks like the inside of my granddad's colostomy bag," and "you're suppose to roast the chicken not take it to the crematorium."

This, somewhat of a game, eventually expanded to include TikTok, with some of the videos featured on Instagram as well. "You thought I stopped burning dishes but I just changed the game," Ramsay said on his Instagram, @gordongram. "Keep the dishes coming on @tiktok."

Though Gordon Ramsay has made quite a name for himself berating aspiring chefs on Hell's Kitchen, his online responses aren't always mean or offensive. It might be interesting to know what it's really like working with Gordon Ramsay.