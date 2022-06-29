How Hundreds Of Cases Of Cognac Went Missing From Bacardi

It's one of those things that everyone dreads the moment they check-in their luggage in at the airport — that it will go missing. Not only will it create a massive inconvenience but it's going to cost you a lot too. Now, imagine that your luggage was not only worth $65,000 but there were 400 pieces of luggage! That's pretty much what happened to best-selling Bacardi recently on an American Airlines flight — except it wasn't luggage.

Surprisingly, alcohol heists are not unheard of. The Netflix show, "The Heist," deals with the real-life theft in 2013 of 200 bottles of rare Pappy Van Winkle bourbon — some bottles reach $1,000 a piece at auction.

Other thefts include an American Airlines employee allegedly taking 1,400 miniature bottles of spirits over a three-year period valued at about $10,000. The next time you're tempted by those miniatures in the hotel bar fridge, remember each one has a retail value of $7 a piece! And how could we forget the story of the $4,000 cognac heist which involved one bottle of Rémy Martin's Louis XIII Cognac that was taken from a San Jose restaurant by simply walking off with it.