Why TikTok Is Cracking Up At A 'Margarita Karen'

Shopping can be a tense time — all those people, all that noise, and the desperate mental calculations to quickly work out the best ways to save as many cents as possible. Shopping stress can be particularly acute when in confined spaces, per the University of Portsmouth, so it's no wonder people get annoyed — especially when others get too close.

A clear demonstration of this pressure is shown in a viral TikTok video uploaded by @kiko198811. Viewed 1.7 million times, the clip shows two customers in a line at a Ross Dress for Less squabbling relentlessly at each other. The video starts mid-way through their debate, but it appears one trigger for their falling out is that one of them perceived the other to be standing too close in an aisle.

For carrying a bottle of margarita mix, one of the pair has been awarded the title "Margarita Karen" — who also criticized the other customer for calling someone "babe," telling them to "quit while you're ahead." Predictably, TikTokkers aren't impressed with Margarita Karen, and have praised the other shopper's tenacity in taking her on.