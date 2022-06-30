The Trader Joe's Wine That Has TikTok Raving

Trader Joe's has done it again. TikTok is popping off about the grocery giant's consistent ability to marry affordability with deliciousness, but this is nothing new. TikTok is essentially a stage for people to showcase their reactions to Trader Joe's products. The hashtag #traderjoesmusthaves is booming with videos posted by people who just want you to know how much they love shopping at Trader Joe's.

The grocery store chain's following has a reach far beyond cities where it has physical locations. People drive great distances to shop at Trader Joe's. This grocery chain has long been known for its relatively inexpensive and varied wine selection, per Reverse Wine Snob. Some of the wine options, like the chain's classic Two Buck Chuck, are simply a great value.

According to Cosmopolitan, most of the private-label wine brands at Trader Joe's come from a California-based company called Bronco Wine, which specializes in making high-quality, affordable vino. In addition to the private-label brands on store shelves, they also buy companies from which they sell wines in bulk to reduce the price. One of Trader Joe's wine offerings has swept through TikTok, and videos raving about it have customers flocking to the stores to test it out.